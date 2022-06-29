MARINE CORPS PUBLISHES MARINE CORPS DOCTRINAL PUBLICATION (MCDP) 8, INFORMATION

Gen. David Berger, 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, signed Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication (MCDP) 8, Information publishing the Corps newest doctrine, June 29, 2022.



The release of MCDP 8, Information marks the establishment of the first capstone service doctrine to describe the purpose and mechanics of the Marine Corps’ seventh warfighting function, Information.



Deputy Commandant for Information (DC I) developed the publication in coordination with Doctrine Branch, Policy and Standards Division, Training and Education Command (TECOM).



"Information is key to gaining advantage in all domains, whether during kinetic actions on the battlefield or during day-to-day operations in competition,” stated Gen. Berger. “It's especially critical when our Marines need to sense and make sense of the operating environment in support of the joint force or to exploit opportunities and take action against our adversaries."



The purpose of MCDP 8, Information is to introduce a conceptual framework for understanding and employing the information warfighting function in addition to providing Marines with increased flexibility in their operational approaches across all phases of the competition continuum, in all warfighting domains.



“MCDP 8, Information is written within context of Force Design 2030: threat-informed, concept-based and accountable to a campaign of learning,” said Lt. Gen. Matthew Glavy, Deputy Commandant for Information. “To maximize the information warfighting function we must make it a component of 21st Century Combined Arms—such that we generate, preserve, deny, and project information in full integration with fire and maneuver.”



MCDP 8, Information is comprised of four chapters describing; Nature of Information, Theory of Information, Effective Use of Information and Institutionalizing Information.



“Any service, or service member, regardless of what their tactical implementation of information is can apply the core concepts outlined in MCDP 8, Information,” stated Eric Schaner, Senior Information Strategy and Policy Analyst, Plans and Strategy, DC I. “Our intent is to increase overall understanding that information is a warfighting function that can be applied through combined arms and maneuver to support commander’s objectives.”



For more information, to include the publication, can be found on the MCDP 8, Information Webpage:



https://www.hqmc.marines.mil/agencies/deputy-commandant-for-information/mcdp-8-information/

