Washington Army Guard Aviation unit honors employers with Boss Lift

Photo By Peter Chang | The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve partnered with the Washington National Guard and 1-168th GSAB to host the ESGR Boss Lift on June 17, 2022, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. During the event, employers had the opportunity to fly in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and see what their employees do when called to serve our community. (U.S. National Guard photo by Peter Chang)

More than 20 employers of Washington National Guard soldiers were able to experience what it is like to be a Guard member first-hand during an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift. The event was hosted by 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation on Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Wash. and had employers flying through the skies in UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and checking out the vehicles, equipment and flight facilities that Guard members work at.



“The goal of this event was to help bosses understand what their employees are going through as citizen-soldiers and they take that experience back with them to their places of work,” said Michelle O’Neal, ESGR volunteer support technician for the state of Washington.



ESGR’s goal is to promote, recognize and develop employer support for Guard and Reserve service through employer outreach opportunities. As part of the Boss Lift, Guard members invited their employers for the once-in-a-life-time experience, flying in Army helicopters. While weather always plays a factor, the employers that did not get a chance to fly were taken to the flight simulator to get behind the controls of a UH-60 Blackhawk simulator.



For the Guard members with 1-168th GSAB, the last few years have been incredibly busy. Federally the unit deployed to Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait and parts of Europe. In the state Guard members supported the COVID-19 pandemic response while also dropping much needed water on fires across the state.



“During the event, ESGR was able to receive eight signed Statements of Support from the participating employers and gave out several Patriot Awards,” said O’Neal.



The Statement of Support Program is one of the cornerstones of ESGR’s effort to gain and maintain employer support for the Guard and Reserve. The intent of the program is to increase employer support by encouraging employers to act as advocates for employee participation in the military. Supportive employers are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the Nation’s Guard and Reserve units.



“When possible, employers should have a chance to participate in military training or view training up close. It only helps us with our mission of supporting the soldiers and airmen of the Guard and Reserves,” said O’Neal.