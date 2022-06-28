Another busy annual training for 506th Military Police Detachment

Building off last year’s comprehensive annual training, Guard members from the 506th Military Police Detachment continued to develop their law enforcement skills and practices during training this past month.



“We wanted to train in an immersive environment, exercising a variety of patrol skills and building situational awareness through scenarios that provided appropriate challenges in both complexity level and pace,” said Capt. Daniel Lamothe, commander, 506th Military Police Detachment. “We pushed soldiers to conduct proactive patrols and provided opportunities to identify and respond to situations that require police action or investigation.”



From June 3rd to the 17th, the soldiers of the 506th were tested on a variety of law enforcement training building confidence in their abilities. To start annual training soldiers were exposed to an Electronic Control Device (Taser) and oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray.



“The Taser and OC are non-lethal weapons that soldiers may need to use when out in the field, so they are required to be certified on them both,” said Lamothe.



Soldiers also participated in Emergency Vehicle Operator Course training with the Washington State Patrol which took place in Shelton, Wash. The unique, specialized course is designed to teach students how to drive safely in fast-paced, emergency situations, and use the necessary skills to operate patrol vehicles. Soldiers had the opportunity to learn how to operate patrol vehicles in various emergencies.



During the second week of annual training the soldiers from the 506th conducted a series of classroom instruction and practical exercises. Classes and exercises were focused on elements of crime, collision investigation, search and seizures, report writing, patrol tactics, and use of force policy. The detachment also conducted a tactical medical training taught by Guard members with the Washington National Guard’s Counterdrug Program. Tactical medical training is designed to define a medical threat assessment, to include a medical plan for a tactical operation.



“Our soldiers learned how to apply several different techniques such as the proper use of tourniquets to control life-threatening bleeding during care under fire,” said Lamothe.



To finish annual training, the soldiers took part in a full scale law enforcement exercise. The four-day exercise simulated patrol shifts testing a soldier’s ability to solve problems and think critically while identifying and responding to a wide range of calls for service.



“Our military police officers responded to domestic violence, burglary, theft, suspicious vehicle and persons, assaults, alarm calls, etc.,” said Lamothe. “They performed outstandingly during this period, and it shows every day in their work ethic and demeanor.”

