Anyone Can Send Troops A Piece of Home This July with Exchange Gift Cards

DALLAS – Anyone—including civilians—can spread patriotic cheer worldwide to service members and their families with an Army & Air Force Exchange Service gift card this Fourth of July.



Any American can send a morale boosting gift card, ranging from $10 to $500, to a Soldier, Airman, Guardian, Sailor, Marine, retiree or Veteran of their choice by visiting ShopMyExchange.com and clicking “Purchase Gift Cards” at the bottom of the page.



“With patriotic cheer, the Exchange salutes the heroes who serve and have served this Fourth of July,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Exchange gift cards can be used for virtually anything, including a tank of gas, lunch or something to make time with family just a little more special.”



Service members can use Exchange gift cards at PXs and BXs worldwide. Gift cards can also be redeemed online at ShopMyExchange.com.



A non-appropriated fund of the Department of Defense, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service serves Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, Veterans, retirees and their families through more than 4,900 retail operations in all 50 states and more than 30 countries.



