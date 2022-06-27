Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water and boating safety tips for Independence Day at Corps lakes

    Courtesy Photo | When visiting a Corps Lake swim at a designated swim beach like this one at Hawthorne...... read more read more

    OK, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Story by Sara Goodeyon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable Independence Day celebration. If your plans include a trip to a Corps Lake, we encourage you to remember these boating and water safety tips.

    Inspect your boat before putting it in the water to be sure it is in good operating condition. Ensure that you have the boat registration, a sound-producing device such as a whistle, horn, or bell, properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets for everyone onboard, and a USCG approved throwable.

    Make sure you and everyone with you wears a life jacket when on or around the water. If you do not own a life jacket, you can borrow one from loaner boards found at most Tulsa District lakes. Use it for the day and return it when you are done.
    Swim at a designated swim beach, swim with a friend, know your swimming ability and stay within that ability, and avoid excessive use of alcohol while boating or swimming.

    The Corps wants the public to have a safe and enjoyable time while recreating at the lake.

    The USACE Tulsa District provides recreation opportunities at 38 lakes. For more information on USACE Tulsa District recreation sites and activities, visit www.swt.usace.army.mil.

    -30-

