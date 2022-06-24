Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One Holds Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (June 24, 2022) – Capt. Marc Crawford relieved Capt. Jack Fay as Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One (LCSRON ONE) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, June 24.



During Fay’s command, LCSRON ONE and its subordinate units deployed LCS to the Indo-Pacific for operational tasking such as the Oceanic Maritime Security Initiative which supports partner nations’ regulation of illegal and unauthorized fisheries, participated in joint exercises like Dawn Blitz 2020 with the United States Marine Corps, and commissioned four Independence-variant LCS.



“Commanding LCSRON ONE was a privilege,” said Fay. “From pre-commissioning units in Mobile to ships deployed over the horizon, LCS crews and staffs bring unmatched dedication to mission accomplishment and the team accomplished myriad things on behalf of the Navy and nation. I’m proud to have served with such devoted professionals.”



Prior to assuming command of LCSRON ONE, Crawford served as the commander of Surface Division Eleven in San Diego.



“After working with LCS sailors at Division Eleven, I know they are knowledgeable, qualified, and capable,” said Crawford. “I am excited to continue the work with these mission experts while at LCSRON ONE.”



Located in San Diego, LCSRON ONE oversees all operational and administrative tasking of Surface Division Eleven, Mine Division Twelve, and seven independently assigned LCS. LCS are versatile, mission-focused platforms designed to operate in near-shore environments and win against 21st-century coastal threats. These ships provide forward presence and conduct maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions both near-shore and on the high seas.



For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/.

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2022 Date Posted: 06.24.2022 20:40 Story ID: 423770 Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One Holds Change of Command, by PO2 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.