San Antonio Native Earns Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

Photo By Edward Jones | 220622-N-XY052-1024: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 22, 2022) Navy Counselor First Class Priscilla Ferrell poses with her Navy and Marine Corps Achievement award after being pinned and recognized by NTAG San Antonio Commanding Officer, CDR. Stephanie Simoni. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jim Bickford, Executive Assistant, Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio/Released)

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (June 22, 2022) Navy Counselor First Class Priscilla Ferrell who has served as a Recruiter and Leading Petty Officer (LPO) for Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio since 2017, earned a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for her dedicated service. Ferrell was recognized and pinned by Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio’s Commanding Officer, CDR. Stephanie Simoni and witnessed by members of NTAG San Antonio.



Ferrell’s recognition was well-deserved as she was responsible for attaining seventy-six new contracts in addition to displaying recruiting expertise and outstanding leadership. Serving as LPO, Ferrell led six recruiters at Navy Recruiting Station Ingram which achieved a new contract mark of 141%, 266% new accession training, and a shipping rate of 102%. Accompanying her superb leadership skills, Ferrell has been applauded for her managerial skills, personal initiative, and steadfast devotion to duty.



The graduate of Fox Tech High School in San Antonio, Texas, was honored to receive the award and thankful to those who helped her excel while at NTAG San Antonio. “It has been a huge privilege to serve as a recruiter here in my hometown,” said Ferrell. “Just knowing that I have changed a lot of lives in my city, is amazing.”



Ferrell, who arrived at NTAG San Antonio as a Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Petty Officer, has experienced considerable achievements and gained a newfound love for recruiting. “I am so grateful for this command who allowed me to grow as a recruiter,” said Ferrell who officially switched to the Navy Counselor field after obtaining the rank of Master-at-Arms 1st Class Petty Officer.



It was her love for the naval service, the benefits of the Navy, and her passion to help people better their lives that guided Ferrell’s decision to become a Navy Counselor. When asked what the Navy means to her, Ferrell shared, “I love being in the Navy which has allowed me to purchase my home before thirty, stay fit which helps me keep up with my kids, help people, and meet great people along the way.”



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.