    960 CW tours, volunteers at Warrior Heart

    960 CW tours, volunteers at Warrior Heart

    BANDERA, TX, UNITED STATES
05.31.2022

    BANDERA, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Courtesy Story

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    960th Cyberspace Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen toured and performed volunteer work at the Warriors Heart Treatment Center in Bandera, Texas, May 31, as an immersion resiliency day.
    Warriors Heart is a substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder treatment center that serves military, veterans, and first responders.
    The Airmen experienced elective therapies in the wood shop and art studio to better understand treatments at the facility, the value of these types of treatments, and the mission behind the programs.
    Following the tour, the group finished the day chopping and stacking firewood for clients at the facility.
    Frances Martinez, 960th CW director of psychological health, talked about the importance of introducing wing members to helping organizations and mental health support systems like this one.
    “It’s important for us to normalize mental health and substance abuse treatment,” said Martinez. “By bringing our Airmen out to experience what treatment looks and feels like, it may help to promote future self-reports and help seeking behaviors. Sometimes it’s easier to get help when you know what help looks like.”
    According to the Warriors Heart’s website, their mission is to “heal our nation’s warriors through our private, licensed, and accredited resort-style healing centers. We do this by specializing in substance abuse treatment and co-occurring psychological disorders, with special attention to post-traumatic stress, unresolved grief/loss, and moral injury. Our treatment courses provide the full continuum of care, from detox, inpatient (residential), day treatment, outpatient, sober living, and one-on-one counseling.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 15:49
    Story ID: 423748
    Location: BANDERA, TX, US 
