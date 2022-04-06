The 960th Cyberspace Wing held a tactical combat casualty care training class here June 4.
The class, which replaced the legacy self-aid and buddy care training course, was designed to teach service members how to perform expedient first aid in the field.
Master Sgt. Jeanett Vielman, 960th Cyberspace Wing inspection team supervisor, who led the class, explained the importance of this training.
“The skills being learned in this class can be applied to real-world scenarios, both here at home and in a battlefield environment,” said Vielman. “We want to ensure our members are prepared with the knowledge and abilities to save lives.”
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 15:49
|Story ID:
|423743
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gladiators conduct tactical combat casualty care training, by Kristian Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT