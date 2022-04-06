Gladiators conduct tactical combat casualty care training

Photo By Kristian Carter | Master Sgt. Jeanett Vielman, 960th Cyberspace Wing inspection team supervisor, leads a...... read more read more Photo By Kristian Carter | Master Sgt. Jeanett Vielman, 960th Cyberspace Wing inspection team supervisor, leads a tactical combat casualty care training class June 4, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. This class was designed to teach service members how to perform expedient first aid on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristian Carter) see less | View Image Page

The 960th Cyberspace Wing held a tactical combat casualty care training class here June 4.

The class, which replaced the legacy self-aid and buddy care training course, was designed to teach service members how to perform expedient first aid in the field.

Master Sgt. Jeanett Vielman, 960th Cyberspace Wing inspection team supervisor, who led the class, explained the importance of this training.

“The skills being learned in this class can be applied to real-world scenarios, both here at home and in a battlefield environment,” said Vielman. “We want to ensure our members are prepared with the knowledge and abilities to save lives.”