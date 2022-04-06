Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gladiators conduct tactical combat casualty care training

    960th CW holds tactical combat casualty care training

    Master Sgt. Jeanett Vielman, 960th Cyberspace Wing inspection team supervisor, leads a

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Story by Kristian Carter 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    The 960th Cyberspace Wing held a tactical combat casualty care training class here June 4.
    The class, which replaced the legacy self-aid and buddy care training course, was designed to teach service members how to perform expedient first aid in the field.
    Master Sgt. Jeanett Vielman, 960th Cyberspace Wing inspection team supervisor, who led the class, explained the importance of this training.
    “The skills being learned in this class can be applied to real-world scenarios, both here at home and in a battlefield environment,” said Vielman. “We want to ensure our members are prepared with the knowledge and abilities to save lives.”

    960th CW holds tactical combat casualty care training
    960th CW holds tactical combat casualty care training
    960th CW holds tactical combat casualty care training

