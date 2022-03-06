EACH welcomes new leader

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Brig. Gen. Shan K. Bagby, right, commanding general, U.S. Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Brig. Gen. Shan K. Bagby, right, commanding general, U.S. Army Regional Health Command-Central, passes the unit guidon to Col. Edward F. Mandril, commander, Evans Army Community Hospital (EACH) during a change of command ceremony at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center June 3, 2022. (Photo by Scott Prater) see less | View Image Page

By Scott Prater



Mountaineer staff



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Evans Army Community Hospital (EACH) staff and Fort Carson leaders bid farewell to a commander who led the hospital through an unprecedented time for the nation and the health care industry during a change of command ceremony at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center June 3, 2022.



When Col. Kevin R. Bass assumed command of EACH and the Medical Department Activity-Fort Carson (MEDDAC) two years ago, the EACH change of command ceremony occurred virtually, due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on public gatherings at the time.



Though the June 3, 2022, event was forced indoors due to inclement weather, it resembled a much more traditional ceremony as Bass relinquished command to Col. Edward F. Mandril.



Conducted as an outdoor event, the ceremony included unit Soldiers and their banners, a segment of the 4th Infantry Division Band and the EACH Color Guard, which rendered unit colors during the leaders’ guidon pass.



“Colonel Bass took command during the early days of our pandemic response and nothing could truly prepare us for the massive response required to save lives, prevent infection and the spread of COVID-19,” said Brig. Gen. Shan K. Bagby, commanding general, U.S. Army Regional Health Command-Central, and the ceremony’s presiding official. “However, the Army could not have chosen a better leader for this hospital (along) with its critical readiness mission with the 4th Infantry Division.”



While mentioning Bass’ accomplishments, Bagby said that the pandemic was a true test of the post’s (medical) system and its ability to maintain readiness for both its staff and the Soldiers who come to the hospital for care.



“There was no option to fail,” Bagby said. “Colonel Bass’ leadership and the hard work of the EACH staff meant that by January of this year, 97% of the military and civilian workforce on Fort Carson was fully vaccinated (against the COVID-19 virus). And, the deployable status of Fort Carson was maintained at 94% or better. Great units do great things, but they do phenomenal things when they have great leadership. This kind of innovation, forward thinking and collaborative teamwork requires very strong leadership and Colonel Bass is that leader. He and his staff have done an outstanding job.”



Following his Fort Carson assignment, Bass will continue his military career as the deputy commander for operations at the 18th Medical Command in Hawaii.



While welcoming Mandril, Bagby described EACH’s newest commander as someone who possesses the knowledge, leadership, temperament and vision necessary to ensure this command continues to maintain its status as a premiere medical platform.



“I’m confident that under his leadership, the health care team here at EACH will continue to excel in its role as a key partner with our Fort Carson mission partners, the community, our Air Force and Space Force partners and the entire military health system in support of our service members and their Families,” he said. “They deserve nothing less.”



Mandril comes to the Mountain Post from North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, where he served as the joint medical plans and operations officer. He holds master’s degrees in Business Administration, Health Services Management and Military Strategic Studies. The 26-year military veteran has deployed to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in support of Operation Desert Spring, to Egypt in support of Operation Bright Star, to Haiti in support of Operation Secure Tomorrow, to New Orleans in support of Hurricane Katrina and to Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom.



“It is my privilege and honor to join Evans Hospital as its humble but proud commander and servant leader,” Mandril said after assuming command. “The Soldiers and civilians of Evans Hospital, its Soldier medical homes and Soldier Recovery Unit are exceptional professionals that are dedicated and committed to the Army’s medical readiness and health care delivery mission. When the nation calls upon our Army to fight and win our nation’s wars, Army health care professionals are there every step of the way providing health readiness to our nation’s warriors. (This is) an amazing group of talented professionals and leaders that should be very proud of what they have achieved to date under the leadership and vision of Col. Kevin Bass. Over the next two years we will continue to build on those achievements, and I promise our work will be challenging, fulfilling and personally satisfying.”