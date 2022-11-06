Runners face heat, obstacles in Spartan Race

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Despite the merciless, 100-degree weather, about 10,000 eager extreme athletes flocked to Fort Carson Training areas 2 and 4 to test their mettle in the Spartan Race Super and Sprint June 11-12, 2022.



The June 11, 2022, Spartan Race Super was an 8-mile course with 25 obstacles, and the Spartan Race Sprint took place June 12, 2022, with 20 obstacles on a 3-mile course.



The athletes were of all skill levels and ages from beginner to elite and ages 50-plus to children, said Mike O’Donnell, director of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



“There are Families who come out to compete for the first time,” O’Donnell said. “The beauty of it is that you can take your time; go at your level. If you take three hours to do the course, take three hours. Take your time and have fun. People can also compete as teams. It’s the experience, the success of competing and finishing it. Everyone who finishes it gets the medal.”



The Spartan Race has three events, Sprint, Super and The Beast, and each one awards a separate medal that, when assembled, form a larger medal. Plans are underway to host all three of the events at Fort Carson in 2023, O’Donnell said.



Staff Sgt. Angel Marrero, a member of Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers and with 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, competed in the Spartan Race Super for the first time.



“For years I had felt like I wanted to do this, and it felt great to complete the course,” Marrero said. “It has encouraged me to try the Sprint and Beast to earn the Trifecta.”



The annual event is a partnership between Fort Carson DFMWR and Spartan Race, but many others on Fort Carson also play a role.



“It is a team effort; it takes a village,” O’Donnell said. “Many organizations are part of the planning, which starts months before the actual event.”



Among the Fort Carson organizations contributing to the event were Directorate of Emergency Services and 759th Military Police Battalion providing installation access control at Gate 6 and checking bags and backpacks of participants. Directorate of Public Works Wildlife and Environmental programs and the Safety Office also assisted on race days, and volunteers from Army Community Service and BOSS helped with setup of the event and volunteered during the event.



For Marrero, that team effort was more than worth it.



“It was definitely a challenge, but I really enjoyed the competition and camaraderie,” Marrero said. “It was really a great event for people who want to try to challenge themselves.”



This was the ninth year that Fort Carson has hosted the race, and the Mountain Post is the only military installation hosting a Spartan Race this year, O’Donnell said. This year’s event was part of the honor series to commemorate military and first responders, and the theme was “Unbreakable”.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2022 Date Posted: 06.24.2022 10:42 Story ID: 423692 Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Runners face heat, obstacles in Spartan Race, by Rick Emert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.