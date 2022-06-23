Families Visit USS Anchorage for Day Cruise

SAN DIEGO (June 23, 2022) – USS Anchorage (LPD 23) welcomed over 400 new shipmates while getting underway off the coast of San Diego, June 23.

Friends and family members were invited aboard Anchorage to experience a day in the life of a Sailor at sea first-hand.

“The crew has worked hard to plan a day to showcase some of the unique and interesting things we do,” said Capt. Pete Riebe, Anchorage’s commanding officer. “I’m happy to have the families of Sailors aboard experiencing what it’s like to be underway and seeing what their loved ones do while out to sea.”

After experiencing the ship getting underway, friends and family were treated to a variety of activities, including Landing Craft, Air Cushion operations in the ship’s well deck, flight operations involving a UH-1N Huey and an AH-1Z Viper, a live fire weapons event, a dynamic firefighting display and a catered breakfast and lunch—all provided by the ship’s crew.

“My favorite part was the damage control display,” said Lori Stockor, mother-in-law of Lt. Alan Rogers, the ship’s assistant chief engineer. “It was a great day, well managed and I had lots of fun. It’s very impressive.”



As both the crew and their guests departed, they were provided tote bags with gifts from Anchorage as keepsakes for their time onboard.

“It was really fun and relaxing bringing my son, Giovanni, aboard today,” said Senior Chief Electrician’s Mate Juan Gutierrez. “We got to enjoy the day together and do some fun events on the ship.”

Anchorage is currently homeported in San Diego and is part of Amphibious Squadron SEVEN, along with USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) and USS Makin Island (LHD 8).

