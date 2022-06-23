Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Marine Logistics Group Changes Command

    3rd MLG Change of Command Ceremony

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.23.2022

    Story by 1st Lt. Jonathan Coronel 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    OKINAWA, Japan – Command of 3rd Marine Logistics Group transferred from Brig. Gen. Brian N. Wolford to Brig. Gen. Adam L. Chalkley in a ceremony here, June 24, 2022.

    After 2 years leading 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Wolford will be moving on to assume command of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea.

    During his tenure at 3rd MLG, Wolford oversaw force modernization efforts as well as operations across the Indo-Pacific, navigating command of the group throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “We are a combat unit whose mission is logistics, and we prove that every day. I can’t think of a better person to take over for me. I’m extremely proud of the work these Marines and Sailors have done, and I will continue to be in over watch from afar,” said Wolford.

    With the passing of the torch, 3rd MLG will be led by Chalkley, who most recently served as Assistant Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics, where he oversaw logistics plans, policy, and strategic mobility for the Marine Corps.

    “I’m so proud and privileged to be serving again in III MEF – the only full-time, forward-deployed, fully-employed MEF in the Marine Corps. This is a great place to be, it’s where every Marine should want to be. I look forward to strengthening relationships with our partners and the joint force, but most importantly contributing to the III MEF team. I am here clear-eyed in my purpose. We are on mission, and we are on campaign,” said Chalkley.

    3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.

