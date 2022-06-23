Army & Air Force Exchange Service Shoppers Generate $205 Million for Military Communities in 2021

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers make life better for military communities around the world and, in 2021, they did their part to generate $205 million for critical Quality-of-Life programs.



100% of Exchange earnings are re-invested in military communities, with about 60% historically going to support on-installation Quality-of-Life programs and remaining earnings used to further enhance the shopping experience at PXs, BXs, Expresses and online at ShopMyExchange.com.



“Thank you to Airmen, Soldiers, Guardians, Marines, Sailors and military families around the world for shopping their Exchange and making our military communities great places to live and work,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “When you shop the PX or BX, fill up at an Express, pick up a meal at the Exchange food court or place an order at ShopMyExchange.com, you help bolster vital support to Warfighters and their families.”



In addition to the Army and Air Force, the Exchange serves Navy and Marine Corps communities at select locations. 2021 dividends to each Service totaled:



Army: $111 million

Air Force: $75 million

Marines: $13 million

Navy: $6 million



In the last 10 years, the Exchange has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



The $205 million in dividends was announced in the Exchange’s 2021 Mission Report, which detailed how the Exchange continued to serve those who serve throughout the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the 2021 efforts highlighted include:



• Welcoming 575,000 new shoppers, as a change in Department of Defense policy allowed DoD and Coast Guard civilian employees and retirees to shop the Exchange.

• Serving 59,000 troops overseas throughout 45 military exercises.

• Supporting Operations Allies Welcome by assisting more than 76,000 Afghan guests as they traveled to their new homes.

• Expanding career opportunities for Veterans and military spouses. More than 54,000 Veterans and spouses have been hired since 2013, and the Exchange is aiming to increase that number to 75,000 by 2026.

• Increasing wellness services with the opening of the Exchange’s first chiropractic clinic, joining more than 260 vision centers, durable medical equipment stores, dental offices, nutrition centers and more.

• Improving efficiencies at distribution centers and ShopMyExchange.com.

• Upgrading the shopping experience with renovations or new construction at 21 stores.



2021 saw $8.3 billion in revenue for the Exchange and $318 million in dividends-eligible earnings. Read the full report on the Exchange’s online Community Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/Community.



“It matters where you shop,” Shull said. “Choosing the Exchange makes a difference for our Nation’s military communities.”



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



