PCU Canberra (LCS 30) Arrives at San Diego Homeport for First Time

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2022) – Independence-variant littoral combat ship Pre-Commissioning Unit Canberra (LCS 30) arrived at Naval Base San Diego, June 22, after completing the ship’s maiden voyage from the Austal USA shipyards in Mobile, Alabama.



Prior to her homeport arrival, Canberra underwent testing, trials, and certifications. The crew navigated through several ports across the Caribbean and Latin America, including a transit through the Panama Canal.



“The dedication, hard work, and professionalism this crew displayed since moving aboard Canberra is astounding,” said Cmdr. Michael Tyree, Canberra’s commanding officer. “I’m truly proud to be among such a talented group of Sailors. I can’t wait for them to show the fleet what this ship can do.”



Canberra is scheduled to officially join the fleet and conduct their commissioning ceremony later this year.



Canberra is the 15th Independence-variant LCS to join the fleet. LCS 30 is the second ship to be named in honor of the city of Canberra. The first was an Australian cruiser HMAS Canberra, named after the Australian capital city, and sunk during the Battle of Savo Island during World War II.



“Welcoming Canberra to the San Diego waterfront is special given the history of their namesake” said Capt. Jack Fay, commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron (LCSRON) 1. “The crew shows tremendous pride in their ship and I am confident in their ability to execute missions for fleet commanders.”



PCU Canberra is homeported in San Diego with sister ships USS Coronado (LCS 4), USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS Montgomery (LCS 8), USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), USS Omaha (LCS 12), USS Manchester (LCS 14), USS Tulsa (LCS 16), USS Charleston (LCS 18), USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), USS Kansas City (LCS 22), USS Oakland (LCS 24), USS Mobile (LCS 26), and USS Savannah (LCS 28).



Littoral combat ships are fast, agile, mission-focused platforms designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS are capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.



