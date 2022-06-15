‘Wolf Pack’ prepares for Alaska training sortie at Red Flag 22-2

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Landon Grizzel, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-16...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Landon Grizzel, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-16 crew chief, gives a wait signal to the pilot of a F-16 Fighting Falcon belonging to the 35th Fighter Squadron, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, as part of the Red Flag 22-2 exercise at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 14, 2022. Known as the “Pantons”, the 35th FS performs air and space control and force application roles including counter air, strategic attack, interdiction, and close-air support missions. It employs a full range of precision ordnance, can operate day or night and in all weather conditions. The Red Flag Exercise was established in 1975 and serves as a two-week advanced aerial combat training exercise held multiple times a year by the USAF, alongside joint partner and allied air and ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey) see less | View Image Page

A dozen F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 35th Fighter Squadron, belonging to 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, are prepped by maintainer Airmen from the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit prior to an integrated aerial training sortie at Eielson Air Force Base, June 14, 2022.



Red Flag exercises are held multiple times a year and are designed to give air and ground units the opportunity to hone skills, integrate with joint and allied forces, and improve combat readiness.



“Red Flag is critical for a fighter squadron to test its combat readiness, not just pilots, but everyone on the team that makes the mission happen,” said 1st Lt. Marcus “Toro” Orozco, 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot. “The most valuable aspect is being able to integrate the strengths of other squadron’s aircraft into our mission plan, to be better working together as a joint-force team. These lessons will make everyone better at executing our home station missions.”



The 35th FS at Red Flag is supported by the 35th AMU, which deploys alongside their assigned aircraft to provide uninterrupted support of the F-16s, providing 360 maintenance, fuel, munitions, and repairs to keep the training sorties flying reliably.



“We’re here to support our pilots getting vital flying experience with other squadrons and allied forces aircraft,” said Tech. Sgt. Taylor Laney, 35th AMU flightline expediter. “We also get to work alongside maintainers from all over, and from other branches too, so we get to see how the Navy does it, how allied forces work their aircraft … it’s amazing to be a part of that.”



Squadrons utilizing F-16s can have varied roles during joint air sorties, as the aircraft is capable of fighting air-to-air and air-to-ground, can be outfitted to have greater range, improved sensor capabilities, and operate in all weather conditions.



At Red Flag, the F-16 plays roles of providing escort protection to support aircraft, intercepting adversary fighters, and can support ground troops with its M61 Vulcan cannon.