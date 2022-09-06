On June 17, 2021, President Biden officially recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday. This is the first time a holiday has been federalized since 1983, with Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It was on June 19, 1865, that Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger proclaimed the freedom of slaves in Texas. This proclamation came over two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which forbade institutional slavery.

So, why was slavery still going on that long after it was declared illegal? The Civil War was still raging. With the southern confederate states in protest of the Emancipation Proclamation, the Union military had to fight to uphold it.

It took years of fighting, advancing and slowly dwindling the confederate rebel troops before reaching the final site of institutional slavery at Galveston, Texas. Granger delivered the last proclamation to end institutional slavery.

However, he details of how, why and when everything took place is not what this holiday is about. This holiday is a celebration of African American culture, African American successes and a remembrance of the long and unfair history African Americans faced for many years.

Despite being federalized in only 2021, this holiday has been celebrated since1865.

Culinary Specialist First Class Jasmine Powell, from Dallas, said her family have always celebrated Juneteenth. After she joined the Navy, she discovered that not every part of the country celebrated Juneteenth.

When it was made a federal holiday, Powell said she was happy to know that more people will have an opportunity to learn about the holiday and its purpose.

“I don’t want to see people look at Juneteenth as just another day off,” said Powell. “We should learn something from the holiday. It’s very important to understand our history.”

During early celebrations of Juneteenth, African American communities would gather wearing their best clothing, and serve large elaborate meals. Today’s celebrations often include block parties, family gatherings, cook-outs and community festivals.

“I remember a radio station hosted a big bar-b-que in south Dallas next to the Texas state fair,” said Powell. “There were people everywhere. There were a bunch of events for kids like water balloon fights, there was a dance contest, everything. It was the most fun Juneteenth I’ve ever had.”

Aviation Electronics Technician First Class Amber Serton experienced her first Juneteenth celebration when she moved from Mississippi to Georgia at age ten. After she moved, she experienced her first Juneteenth celebration.

“I thought it was some sort of traditional African event,” said Serton. “When I got older I began to look into it and realized how major it is.”

Because of this, she decided to make her re-enlistment date on Juneteenth.

Serton added that there are many people who still don’t know what Juneteenth is.

“It’s wasn’t a holiday that you read about in the history books,” said Serton.

Once it became a federal holiday, Serton said she was slightly torn about it. Serton said she was very proud, but also felt like this should have happened long ago.

Serton, Powell and other service members are happy that finally, as of 2021, Juneteenth is a federal holiday. It gives Americans a day to celebrate culture, remember our past and enjoy a day with friends and family.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.20.2022 13:58 Story ID: 423358 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Juneteenth, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.