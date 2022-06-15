Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-501 General Support Aviation Battalion Change Of Command Ceremony

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Story by Spc. Isaiah Laster 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    1AD CAB conducts a change of command ceremony for 2-501GSAB, where LTC Jonathan Guinn will relinquish command to LTC David Powell.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.19.2022 18:50
    Story ID: 423357
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-501 General Support Aviation Battalion Change Of Command Ceremony, by SPC Isaiah Laster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT