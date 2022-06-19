3-501st assault helicopter battalion change of command

soldiers, Families, and Friends of the Apocalypse Battalion –

Today, we hosted a change of command ceremony, which is rooted in history dating back to the 18th Century – a passing of the unit colors where we say farewell to one command team and welcome another.

After leading 3-501 AHB for the past two years, the Apocalypse Battalion said farewell to Lieutenant Colonel Matt Smith, and his family; and we would like to personally thank them for all they have done for our Soldiers and Families. We wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors.

We recognize that our families shoulder the sacrifices of serving right alongside their loved ones, and we are committed to them, just as we are committed to ensuring that our Soldiers are ready when our Nation calls again.

We understand the strain on families during a deployment and are committed to caring for each other; both deployed and at Fort Bliss. CSM Stevenson and I want to thank each of you for all that you do for our Army and Nation, and we look forward to the journey we will share together with each of you.

Apocalypse!

CSM TJ Stevenson and LTC Justin Swanson

