‘Taz’ Out - Richmond, Texas Native Retires after 25 Years of Naval Service

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE – (June 17, 2022) Accumulating twenty-five of service, STATS Officer, Lieutenant Commander John M. Griffith, call sign “Taz” and currently assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio, retired from the U.S. Navy during a ceremony held at the Parr Officer Club, Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) - Randolph Air Force Base, Texas.



The amount of love and admiration for Griffith was on full display as family members, friends, and his current command were on hand to celebrate his distinguished career. One common theme throughout the ceremony was Griffith’s, the father of two, love for both his family and military family.



NTAG San Antonio’s Enlisted Programs Officer (EPO), Lieutenant Michael Wojdyla served as the Master of Ceremonies, Commander Stephanie Simoni, the presiding officer, and Commander Jeffrey “Spud” Webb, the guest speaker.



Born in Bradford, Pa., Griffith spent his formative years in Richmond, Texas, and joined the Navy in the summer of 1997. Griffith was awarded an ROTC scholarship in 1998 but decided to attend Officer Candidate School when the ROTC courses began to interfere with his degree plan.



Griffith’s ceremony symbolized a full circle of sorts. Earning a Bachelor of Arts in Theater and Dance from the University of Texas in 2003, Griffith was commissioned in 2004 and shortly thereafter entered the flight training pipeline where he earned his “Wings of Gold” in 2005 with the 562nd Flying Training Squadron on Randolph, Air Force Base, Texas.



In 2006, LCDR Griffith joined the “Screaming Eagles” of Patrol Squadron ONE (VP-1) aboard NAS Whidbey Island, WA. He qualified as Navigator/Communicator, Tactical Coordinator (TACCO), Mission Commander, and Instructor TACCO while completing two 7th Fleet deployments and one 5th Fleet Surge in support of Operations ENDURING FREEDOM, IRAQI FREEDOM, and the global war on terrorism.



In 2009, LCDR Griffith reported to the “Steel Dragons” of PRF7F Det Kadena. While on Okinawa, he worked with the militaries of eleven different nations, lectured at the Staff College of the Defense Academy of Brunei, and coordinated substantive Flag level discussions as the host of the 31st Maritime Patrol Aircraft Committee Meeting between US and ROK forces. He also completed his Master of Arts in Diplomacy with a focus in International Conflict Resolution from Norwich University.



In 2013, LCDR Griffith joined the “Wizards” of Special Projects Patrol Squadron Two (VPU-2) aboard MCAS Kaneohe Bay, HI. He departed as a qualified SP-3 Mission Commander, Instructor Sensor Coordinator, and EP-3 Weapons Tactics Instructor. LCDR Griffith then reported to the Naval War College where he was selected as a member of the Halsey Alfa Group advanced research project, which focused on free-play war gaming and the high-intensity access denial challenges posed by “near-peer” military competitors. He graduated in 2016 with a Master of Arts in Defense and Strategic Studies, as well as JPME I.



In 2016, LCDR Griffith reported to the “Golden Swordsmen” of Patrol Squadron Four Seven (VP-47) aboard NAS Whidbey Island, WA. He served as Operations Officer and successfully led the squadron through a 7th Fleet Deployment and transition to P-8 Poseidon. LCDR Griffith then served as the DoD Deception Activities Branch Chief as part of the Joint Information Operations Warfare Command, a Chairman’s Controlled Activity on JBSA – Lackland Air Force Base, Texas from 2018 to 2021, and is currently acting as Statistics Officer for NTAG San Antonio.



Throughout his stellar naval career, Griffith has accumulated over 2,000 flight hours across six different aircraft and earned several awards. Griffith’s awards are quite impressive. He has earned the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, four Air Medals, four Navy Commendation Medals, a Navy Achievement Medal, the Korean Defense Service Medal, and various other units, campaigns, and service decorations.



The ceremony closed with Griffith offering five takeaways, one directed to those in charge. “Take care of your Sailors and the rest will work itself out,” said Griffith.



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.

