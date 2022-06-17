USS Manchester Gold Crew Holds Change of Command Ceremony

SAN DIEGO (June 17, 2022) – Cmdr. Colleen Moore relieved Cmdr. Robert Burke as commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) Gold Crew during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, June 17.



Burke is a native of Tucson, Arizona, and graduated from Northern Arizona University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 2003. He earned a commission through Officer Candidate School.



“Manchester has one of the best and highly trained crews in the Navy,” said Burke. “Serving aboard as the commanding officer has been an honor.”



Moore was assigned as Manchester Gold Crew’s executive officer prior to relieving Burke as the commanding officer.



Moore, a native of Long Island, New York, enlisted in 1993 as an Operations Specialist. She was commissioned through the Enlisted Commissioning Program in 2003 following her graduation from the University of San Diego with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology. She also holds a Master of Science degree in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and is a graduate of the Air Command and Staff College.



Manchester is currently located in San Diego, California, and is assigned to Commander, Mine Division TWELVE.



The Littoral Combat Ship is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.



Date Taken: 06.17.2022