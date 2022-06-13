Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LTC Michael Gourgues conducts his final flight in an AH-64D Apache Helicopter

    LTC Michael Gourgues conducts his final flight in an AH-64D Apache Helicopter

    Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Joshua Ratcliff | LTC Michael Gourgues takes to the sky one final time for his final flight in an AH-64D...... read more read more

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Story by Chief Warrant Officer Joshua Ratcliff 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    On Monday, 13 June 2022, LTC Michael Gourgues, the 3-6 ACS Squadron Commander, took to the sky one last time for his final flight in the AH-64D Apache Attack Helicopter

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 16:05
    Story ID: 423296
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LTC Michael Gourgues conducts his final flight in an AH-64D Apache Helicopter, by CWO3 Joshua Ratcliff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    LTC Michael Gourges conducts his final flight in an AH-64D Apache Helicopter
    LTC Michael Gourgues conducts his final flight in an AH-64D Apache Helicopter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    AH-64 Apache

    TAGS

    flying
    final flight
    helicopter
    apache
    1AD CAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT