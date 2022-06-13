On Monday, 13 June 2022, LTC Michael Gourgues, the 3-6 ACS Squadron Commander, took to the sky one last time for his final flight in the AH-64D Apache Attack Helicopter
This work, LTC Michael Gourgues conducts his final flight in an AH-64D Apache Helicopter, by CWO3 Joshua Ratcliff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
