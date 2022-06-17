NTAG Atlanta Recruiter uses Social Media to Mentor Future and Junior Sailors

SMYRNA, Ga. – Sailors are told to cut out their own path, but they are encouraged not to do it all alone. Participating in a mentorship program as a mentor and protégé encourages Sailors to help and learn from one another and to push each other to reach their full potential, benefiting the individuals as well as the Navy. Mentorship is the influence, guidance or direction given by someone who teaches or gives help and advice to someone less experienced. It is a responsibility that not every Sailor wants to take on, but for Operations Specialist 1st Class Charles Clemons, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Atlanta, it is a passion.



Clemons was born and raised in Georgia and was 21 years old when he decided to join the Navy, after running out of money for college. The first time he spoke to a recruiter, they spoke about career options within the Navy. His recruiter laid out several opportunities and discussed the benefits of each potential career field that Clemons qualified for in the Navy.



“My recruiter shared my level of determination,” said Clemons. “The level of determination I carry is borderline torment. I could tell he was goal oriented and looked at things from the same perspective I did. As he discussed the benefits of the different rates in the Navy, I started to see a future in which I could succeed.”



Clemons’ recruiter Chief Boatswain’s Mate Alonzo Brisbane was a Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class in 2013. He was new to recruiting and stationed at Navy Recruiting Station Conyers when he first met Clemons.



“Clemons was a recruiter’s dream come true,” said Brisbane. “He was highly qualified and motivated; he came to us first. At the time, he was still open to the idea of other branches, but I knew he was a perfect fit for the Navy. He asked all the right questions and used critical thinking to find the best way forward. I am not surprised to hear of his successes and leadership, and I am very proud to say I put him in our ranks.”



Following recruit training command and operations specialist “A” school, Clemons completed his first tour in Naval Station Mayport and then later homeport shifted to Forward Deployed Naval Forces Rota, Spain, aboard the USS Carney (DDG 64). His level of determination to succeed never diminished as he earned three Navy Achievement Medals, one Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal and participated in Operation Odyssey Lighting, which marked the first Naval service fire support used during combat operations in the war on terrorism. He also achieved the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class. Toward the end of his tour, he realized he wanted to use his experiences to help others. That is when he decided to go recruiting.



“My recruiter had a major impact on my life, and I quickly discovered I wanted to have that same impact on others, which is why I chose recruiting,” said Clemons. “I wanted to positively impact the trajectory of a person’s life.”



Clemons says he has had several great mentors throughout his career in the Navy who have contributed to several of his successes, including earning a degree, being financially stable and buying his first home. While on recruiting duty he discovered a way to have more reach as a mentor. He wanted to help future Sailors and junior Sailors, both near and far, and decided to create a YouTube account.



“I created the page to discuss everything from how to prepare for the military entrance processing station to physical fitness tips and how to score high on advancement exams,” said Clemons. “Over the past nine years, I have learned a few things. Why not share the knowledge to help others? I wouldn’t be where I am at today if it weren’t for the great leaders and mentors I have had. It’s important for us as Sailors, and it only makes for a better Navy.”



Clemons’ YouTube channel, named OS1 C-Lemons, was created in 2020 and has generated a combined 6,728 views. To date he has created 32 videos with one of his videos reaching nearly 2,000 views. He takes an active role with the page responding to audience comments and questions, while providing mentorship to anyone who needs it.



“I never would have imagined my voice would be able to help so many others,” said Clemons. “I don’t do it for fame and don’t make any money from the YouTube channel. It’s for the good feeling I get helping others. The more views I have the more I am motivated to produce additional videos. It is a lot of work sometimes, but worth every second of it.”



NTAG Atlanta’s area of responsibility includes more than 36 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 82,000 square miles of Georgia, Alabama and parts of Florida.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MyNAVYHR), Twitter (@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2022 Date Posted: 06.17.2022 13:38 Story ID: 423276 Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Atlanta Recruiter uses Social Media to Mentor Future and Junior Sailors, by PO1 James Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.