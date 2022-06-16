Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Montana National Guard assist civil authorities in wake of flood

    MT National Guard Flood Response

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Edward Warner | MT National Guard Soldiers provide assistance to civil authorities in wake of flooding...... read more read more

    RED LODGE, MT, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Sixteen Montana Army National Guard Soldiers arrived in Red Lodge Wednesday evening and began providing support to local law enforcement agencies and construction crews Thursday by manning five check points along Main Street.

    The check points are intended to detour civilians from damaged areas that are unsafe while recovery efforts are underway.

    The Soldiers are also helping the Red Cross with delivery of food and supplies to the town of Roscoe, which also sustained extensive damage due to the flooding.

    Montana National Guard
    flood

