Sixteen Montana Army National Guard Soldiers arrived in Red Lodge Wednesday evening and began providing support to local law enforcement agencies and construction crews Thursday by manning five check points along Main Street.
The check points are intended to detour civilians from damaged areas that are unsafe while recovery efforts are underway.
The Soldiers are also helping the Red Cross with delivery of food and supplies to the town of Roscoe, which also sustained extensive damage due to the flooding.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 14:20
|Story ID:
|423273
|Location:
|RED LODGE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Montana National Guard assist civil authorities in wake of flood, by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT