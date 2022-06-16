U.S. 3rd Fleet Changes Command

SAN DIEGO— Vice Adm. Steve Koehler transferred command of U.S. 3rd Fleet to Vice Adm. Michael Boyle during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Point Loma, June 16.



Boyle becomes the 32nd commander of U.S. 3rd Fleet, a combat-ready force of more than 68,000 people, 100 ships and 400 aircraft stationed throughout California, Hawaii and Washington. U.S. 3rd Fleet promotes ongoing peace, security, and stability throughout the Pacific theater of operations.



During Koehler’s command, as one of two tactical maneuvering arms for Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet expertly executed all operations in various assigned battle space. Additionally, operationally trained and certified two carrier strike groups, one amphibious ready group, six submarines, and 15 independently deployed ships, which deployed worldwide in U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleets. In August 2021, U.S. 3rd Fleet deployed forward to conduct expeditionary maritime operations from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for Large-Scale Exercise 2021. Third Fleet also planned and coordinated execution for Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) 2022, the 28th iteration of the world’s largest international maritime exercise, set to take place June 29 to Aug. 4.



In his remarks, Koehler commented on U.S. 3rd Fleet Sailors’ high standards and capabilities displayed throughout his tenure.



“Your success comes from a standard of professionalism where you, as leaders, make the difficult and challenging look easy and routine, where it is not,” said Koehler. “It has been a great privilege to lead the men and women of Third Fleet and I am confident that when called upon we have the force to take the fight forward and win.”



Koehler served as Third Fleet commander since June 2021, and is scheduled to report to his new assignment as director for Strategy, Plans and Policy, J-5, Joint Staff, and for appointment as senior member of the Military Staff Committee of the United Nations in Washington, D.C.



Adm. Samuel Paparo, the commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, who presided over the ceremony, highlighted the strategic role that the service members in U.S. 3rd Fleet play today.



“Webb has performed magnificently leading the iconic Third Fleet of Adm. Bull Halsey, the world’s largest numbered fleet,” said Paparo. “Under his bold, innovative leadership, Third Fleet has generated ready combat forces and provided maritime security in the Indo-Pacific. This headquarters, in partnership with [I Marine Expeditionary Force], are prepared with credible, combat forces ready to deploy worldwide to achieve objectives from sea and at sea.



“As I utter these words, the Fleet is operating dynamically and professionally for the security, freedom and well-being of the nation, and Mike Boyle arrives as prepared as any commander in Third Fleet’s history. He will carry on, continue and lead to ever higher heights the work of this superb team.”



Boyle previously served as the director of maritime operations at U.S. Pacific Fleet and, as Third Fleet commander, will lead the Combined Task Force for RIMPAC 2022.



“I look forward to working with the immensely talented and experienced staff here at Third Fleet,” said Boyle. “Excellence is not an accident. It is the culmination of hard work, planning, and dedication, and in doing that, there is no challenge we cannot meet.”



An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet not only leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific, but also provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.



