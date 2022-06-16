U.S. ARMY FIELD BAND CELEBRATES JUNETEENTH WITH ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY GOSPEL CHOIR

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD. – The U.S. Army Field Band partnered with the Alabama State University Gospel Choir while in Selma and Birmingham Ala. to create a video celebrating America’s newest national holiday Juneteenth.

"For the Army, Juneteenth honors Black Soldiers who have had to and still fight and sacrifice to ensure the Constitution fulfills its promise to all Americans,” said COL Jim Keene, commander, U.S. Army Field Band. “For many Americans, Juneteenth is a "second" Independence Day celebrating the end of slavery and the formal extension of the liberties enumerated in the Declaration of Independence to Black Americans. Army actions ensured enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation, advancing fundamental issues of justice, morality and humanity"

While the Emancipation Proclamation, issued by President Lincoln, legally freed slaves throughout the Confederate States on January 1, 1863, Texas resisted for two years. Under orders of Major General Philip H. Sheridan, Major General Gordon Granger led an advance force of 1,800 men from the XIII Corps to the port city of Galveston. He assumed command over the Military District of Texas and established military control, issuing General Order No. 3, formally enforcing provisions of the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas for the first time.

The courageous, selfless and dedicated service by Black soldiers in units like the XXV Corps and 10thColored Infantry helped cement the gains provided by the Civil War and opened the door to widespread military service for Black men for the first time in American history.

