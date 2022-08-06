Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1AD CAB HHC Brigade Change Of Command Ceremony

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Story by Spc. Isaiah Laster 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    1AD CAB celebrated a Headquarters and Headquarters Change of Command ceremony last week. Bidding a fond farewell to CPT Stephen Balaze, we thank you for your awesome leadership, selfless service, and guidance. The CAB wishes you nothing but continued success in your future endeavors! We now extend a warm WELCOME to CPT Darim Nessler for her expertise and leadership. She is no stranger to the Iron Eagle Brigade and will no doubt guide the next generation of leaders to success!

    Photo by: Sgt. Isaiah Laster

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 15:00
    Story ID: 423168
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
