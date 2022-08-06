1AD CAB HHC Brigade Change Of Command Ceremony

Photo By Spc. Isaiah Laster | 1AD CAB celebrated a Headquarters and Headquarters Change of Command ceremony last...... read more read more

Photo By Spc. Isaiah Laster | 1AD CAB celebrated a Headquarters and Headquarters Change of Command ceremony last week. Bidding a fond farewell to CPT Stephen Balaze, we thank you for your awesome leadership, selfless service, and guidance. The CAB wishes you nothing but continued success in your future endeavors! We now extend a warm WELCOME to CPT Darim Nessler for her expertise and leadership. She is no stranger to the Iron Eagle Brigade and will no doubt guide the next generation of leaders to success!