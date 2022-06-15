Update to Montana National Guard Flooding Response

Fort Harrison, Mont. – At the request of local officials, the Montana National Guard is continuing to assist with Search and Rescue operations due to significant flooding in South Central Montana.



Starting at 2:45 p.m. on Monday, the Montana National Guard began receiving requests to rescue stranded civilians using our military aircraft with hoist capability. Two helicopters were dispatched to assist.

The first helicopter rescued two people in Roscoe, Mont. and a further two in Fromberg, Mont.



The second helicopter recovered eight people in Cooke City, Mont.

At the conclusion of these missions, the aircraft pre-positioned in Billings to be prepared for any follow-on missions. Monday evening, two additional helicopters joined them.



On Tuesday, the Guard received a third request, to assist with a Search and Rescue in the vicinity of East Rosebud Lake.



Since June 13, Montana Army National Guard helicopters have rescued 87 people and flown more than 41 hours in support of Search and Rescue operations due to the ongoing flooding in South Central Montana.



The Montana National Guard is also sending a group of Soldiers to Red Lodge, Mont. to establish a command center to assist with coordinating further Search and Rescue activity in the region.



During these Search and Rescue missions, aircrews were able to safely capture photos of their missions. These photos have been posted to the Montana National Guard Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MTGUARDOFFICIAL.



Potential further deployments of helicopter and ground support are being examined. The Montana National Guard can provide assistance at the request of and in support of our local and state partners.

