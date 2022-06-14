Deputy Commander, Naval Education and Training Command visits NTAG San Antonio

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 14, 2022) To gauge mission accomplishment and to check the welfare of Sailors, Rear Adm. Scott W. Rustin, deputy commander, Naval Education Training Command, visited Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio.



Rustin’s visit started with a command brief provided by NTAG San Antonio’s commanding officer, CDR Stephanie Simoni, command master chief, CMDCM Samuel Bernal, enlisted program officers, Lt. Kathleen See and Lt. Michael Wojdyla, enlisted assistant chief recruiter, NCCS Daniel Street, administration lead, YNCS Juan Nunez, command trainer, NCC Leroy Nowell, classifier, CUCS Andrew McCauley, and education specialist, Mr. Juan Rodriquez.



Topics discussed during the briefing included how recruiting approaches have evolved over time, the potential impact of modern marketing tools such as the proper use of social media and in-person presentation approaches, comparisons of how the original “Top Gun” film affected recruiting to how the newly released “Top Gun: Maverick” could make its mark, Sailor wellness, and strategies moving forward. Rustin seemed pleased to learn NTAG San Antonio is on the right track by using a combination of tried-and-true strategies and embracing new innovative recruiting approaches.



Rustin’s visit concluded with a tour of headquarters in which he took time to speak with members of each department and addressed questions or concerns.



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.

