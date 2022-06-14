SAN DIEGO (June 14, 2022) – Capt. Douglas Meagher relieved Capt. Marc Crawford as Commander, Surface Division Eleven (SURFACEDIVELEVEN) during a change of command ceremony at Veterans Museum at Balboa Park San Diego, June 14.



Surface Division ELEVEN is the first division of the LCS fleet to be designated with a specific warfare focus. The division includes USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS Montgomery (LCS 8), USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) and USS Omaha (LCS 12).



“It has been an absolute honor to serve with such an amazing team who continued to support crews and ships as they prepared for any tasking that was sent our way,” said Crawford. “I know that will be continued on well after my time here and look forward to their continued success.”



Crawford’s next assignment is Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One. Meagher recently served as a Joint Operations Watch Stander at U.S. Northern Command.



“I am extremely excited to work with the incredible men and women who make up Division Eleven,” said Meagher. “I am looking forward to all the things we can accomplish in the future.”



SURFACEDIV ELEVEN is currently located in San Diego, California and is assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE (COMLCSRON ONE).



The Littoral Combat Ship is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.



For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2022 Date Posted: 06.14.2022 17:39 Story ID: 422962 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Surface Division ELEVEN Holds Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.