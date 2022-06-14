Killingly Native Assumes Command of Surface Division ELEVEN

SAN DIEGO (June 14, 2022) – A Killingly, Connecticut native, Capt. Douglas Meagher is the newest Commander of Surface Division ELEVEN.

Meagher became the commander of Surface Division ELEVEN during a change of command ceremony held at Veterans Museum at Balboa Park San Diego on June 14th, 2022.



Surface Division ELEVEN is the first division of the LCS fleet to be designated with a specific warfare focus. The division includes USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS Montgomery (LCS 8), USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) and USS Omaha (LCS 12).



“It is a distinct pleasure to be working with Sailors of the highest caliber, both on the staff and across our ships” said Meagher. “I am honored to be in a position to enable their continued success.”



Prior to Surface Division ELEVEN, Meagher served as the Operations & Support Chief for the North American Aerospace Defense and U.S. Northern Commands Joint Operation Center.



Captain Meagher earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Systems Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy, and a Master of Arts in National Security & Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College.



The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.



