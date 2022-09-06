Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Armored Corps Commanding General hosts media roundtable

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Courtesy Story

    III Armored Corps

    Lt. Gen. Robert "Pat" White, commanding general of III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, hosts a media roundtable at the National Mounted Warrior Museum on Fort Hood, Texas, Jun. 9, 2022.

    Attendees received an exclusive tour of the museum and participated in an open panel discussion with Fort Hood senior leaders.

    The media roundtable is an opportunity for military senior leaders to discuss topics of interest in an open forum with the media and build rapport by establishing a channel of open and transparent communication.

    Joining various leaders from across Fort Hood were ABC News Channel 25 KXXV, KWTX News 10, KWKT FOX 44, The San Antonio Express-News, and Military.com

    Fort Hood
    III Corps
    Building Bridges
    III Armored Corps
    Community Matters

