III Armored Corps Commanding General hosts media roundtable

Lt. Gen. Robert White, commanding general of III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, hosts a media roundtable at the National Mounted Warrior Museum on Fort Hood, Texas, Jun. 9, 2022. Attendees received an exclusive tour of the museum and participated in an open panel discussion with Fort Hood senior leaders. The media roundtable is an opportunity for military senior leaders to discuss topics of interest in an open forum with the media and to build rapport by establishing a channel of open and transparent communication.

Joining various leaders from across Fort Hood were ABC News Channel 25 KXXV, KWTX News 10, KWKT FOX 44, The San Antonio Express-News, and Military.com