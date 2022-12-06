U.S. Navy Sailors Feed Local Community

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Sophia Brooks | Lt. Phillip Webster, Navy Region Northwest chaplain, prepares meals for the local...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Apprentice Sophia Brooks | Lt. Phillip Webster, Navy Region Northwest chaplain, prepares meals for the local homeless community at the Share House in Vancouver, Washington during Portland Fleet Week, June 12, 2022. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sophia H. Brooks) see less | View Image Page

Story by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sophia H. Brooks



VANCOUVER, Washington - Sailors assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) and the Zumwalt-class destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), participated in a community relations (COMREL) project at the Share House in Vancouver, Washington June 12 during Portland Fleet Week 2022.



Share provides a spectrum of services to individuals and families from emergency shelters and free meals to subsidized housing, helping to enhance their quality of life.



“We’re really impacting a diverse population in a positive way,” said Lt. Phillip Webster, Navy Region Northwest chaplain. “I've been impressed with the energy, enthusiasm, and the desire to serve that I've seen in our Sailors.”



The community relations event brought together U.S. Navy Sailors and the local community to further their partnership by building relationships and assisting those in need around the Vancouver area.



“I’m really grateful for the partner agencies in the Portland area that have made all this possible and for inviting us to support the good work that they do day in and day out,” said Webster.



The COMREL consisted of prepping and providing meals to the local homeless community.



“I know what it’s like to be in need. I know what it’s like for myself and my family to live off someone else. I appreciate everything I've gone through and I'm blessed to have the opportunity now to give back,” said Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician Ray Ausby, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4). “I can’t get enough opportunities like this.”



Between the work of 7 dedicated Sailors, over 50 meals were made.



“I think the benefit for our Sailors is that when they are actively giving to others, it makes their life richer and more meaningful,” said Webster. When you see those moments of learning and giving and growth, I think it makes it all worthwhile.”



Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington and Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services.