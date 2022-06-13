That’s A Wrap for Portland Fleet Week

PORTLAND, Oregon – Portland Fleet Week wrapped up June 12, 2022 after a span of five days of festivities that included public ship tours, Navy Band Northwest performances, and Portland Rosefest activities including the Grand Floral Parade, Royal Rosarians Knighting Ceremony, and even a small carnival. Thousands of locals and visitors came to interact with the visiting U.S. Navy Sailors, U.S. Coast Guardsmen, and Royal Canadian navy sailors that participated in the event.

“The Navy has been a proud contributor to the Portland Rose Festival for many years,” said Rear Adm. Mark Sucato, commander, Navy Region Northwest. “We’re excited to reaffirm that partnership this year with both the Rose Festival and the city of Portland.”

The Portland Rose Festival is one of a few U.S. ports of call for a courtesy visit from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and Royal Canadian navy. Their arrival commemorates a relationship with the Navy that has lasted more than 100 years, and over 80 years of visiting Portland during the Rose Festival.

“Portland, you are a vital wingman,” said Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, Carrier Strike Group 1. “What an incredible opportunity it is to be here in Portland as we celebrate the return of the U.S. Navy ships to the Portland Rose Festival. Without your support and participation, the relationships built and developed from this festival could not happen.”

Throughout the weekend, service members also participated in community relations events including an environmental clean-up of a local beach and feeding the homeless. Crews from all ships hosted public ship tours and enjoyed the hospitality of Portland and its surrounding areas.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to partner with local agencies here in Portland who are day in and day out making a positive impact on the lives of our citizens,” said Lt. Phillip Webster, Navy Region Northwest chaplain. “It’s been really exciting to see our Sailors just jump right in with the spirit of service and positivity to make life better for all.”

Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services.

