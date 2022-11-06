Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota, Japan remember WWII fallen during U.S.-Japan Joint Memorial Service

    SHIZUOKA CITY, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    06.11.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    SHIZUOKA CITY, Japan -- Representatives from Yokota Air Base, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Shizuoka City attended a U.S.-Japan Joint Memorial Service June 11, 2022, at Mt. Shizuhata, Shizuoka city, Japan, to honor the fallen and reflect on acts of heroism showcased in the aftermath of a raid during World War II.

    During the early morning of June 20, 1945, two U.S. Army Air Forces B-29 Superfortresses collided mid-air while conducting an air raid over Shizuoka City. The two aircraft crashed into farmland, resulting in the death of 23 Airmen on board the aircraft.

    Fukumatsu Itoh, a Shizuoka City resident, searched the crash site for any signs of life, and found two American Airmen survivors in the debris who later died from their injuries. Despite the wartime environment, Itoh provided the Airmen burials alongside the fallen Japanese citizens he was able to recover.

    “As I reflect on the tragedy that occurred more than 75 years ago, I am reminded of the courage shown to help U.S. Airmen those following days,” said Col. Julie Gaulin, 374th Airlift Wing vice commander. “Mr. Itoh did not differentiate between the dead and wounded by background or nationality. His selfless actions and compassion for humanity give us this immense opportunity to stand together today as allies and friends. Today we reflect on the profound example demonstrated through his heroism.”

    U.S. and Japanese representatives payed their respects together by sharing remarks, laying down flowers, and performing an incense offering. As a tradition, participants poured ceremonial bourbon on the shrine’s B-29 monument and sake on the shrine’s Japanese monument.

    Dr. Hiroya Sugano, the ceremony’s host, works every year to ensure U.S. forces are able to participate in the annual ceremony, to remember the lives lost as a result of the crash and the sacrifices made during the aftermath of the tragedy. This year’s joint ceremony marks Sugano’s fiftieth anniversary since he began hosting the event.

    “I personally feel that consoling and paying respect to the souls of all the fallen, regardless of who they are, is the first step toward international reconciliation and world peace,” said Sugano. “Every year, I pray that this ceremony will bring us one more step closer toward world peace.”

    The joint ceremony is an opportunity for the U.S. and Japan to honor sacrifices made during World War II, while strengthening and reflecting on the strong alliance they share today.

