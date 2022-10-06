Commander, Submarine Group 7 Visits USS Frank Cable

Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Group 7, visited the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), June 10, 2022.



Seif met with Capt. John Frye, Frank Cable’s commanding officer, to discuss the ship’s upcoming patrol to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



“Rear Adm. Seif’s visit USS Frank Cable and its crew during his short time in Guam demonstrates the importance of the submarine tender expeditionary repair, rearm and resupply mission within the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility,” said Frye.



Frank Cable also hosted a luncheon for Seif with Capt. Carl Trask, commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15 and triads from CSS-15’s submarines.



“As Theater Undersea Warfare Commander (TUSWC), the forward-deployed submarine tenders and submarines of CSS-15 are key assets in the 7th and 5th Fleet areas of operations,” said Seif. “This trip to Guam was a great opportunity to sync with leadership from across the waterfront and I look forward to working with them all again when they’re out on patrol.”



Frank Cable, forward-deployed to Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region.

