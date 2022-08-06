72nd Medical Group inactivates 72nd Medical Support Squadron

Photo By Paul Shirk | New members of the 72nd Healthcare Operations Squadron apply unit patches to their...... read more read more Photo By Paul Shirk | New members of the 72nd Healthcare Operations Squadron apply unit patches to their uniforms during the inactivation ceremony for the 72nd Medical Support Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 2, 2022. The 72nd MDSS consisted of six flights providing resource management; TRICARE operations and patient administration; medical information services; pharmacy; diagnostic imaging and therapeutics and medical logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk) see less | View Image Page

Surrounded by members of the Tinker Clinic, the guidon representing the 72nd Medical Support Squadron was rolled up, signaling its inactivation during a ceremony held June 2, 2022.



The inactivation will have no effect on patient care as the squadron’s personnel and the services they perform will be transferred into the 72nd Healthcare Operations Squadron.



“Commanders change, Wingmen change, patches change, but there is one thing that remains the same, the mission,” said Lt. Col. Patrice Reviere, 72nd MDSS commander. “Continue your support to patient care and training our Airmen and company grade officers to be the next leaders of this great Air Force.”



The inactivation is part of the 72nd Medical Group’s re-alignment under the Air Force Medical Reform and Squadron Reorganization Model.



Col. Neil Horner, 72nd MDG commander, spoke about some of the recent accomplishments for the 72nd MDSS during the ceremony. These included establishing 24/7 pharmacy pick-up kiosks on base; cutting COVID specimen processing time by working with the 137th Special Operations Wing; coordinating COVID vaccine logistics with the Oklahoma County Health Department to ensure vaccine availability; and leading the 72nd MDG’s transition to the electronic healthcare record system MHS Genesis.



The 72nd MDSS was activated Oct. 1, 1994. It consisted of six flights providing resource management; TRICARE operations and patient administration; medical information services; pharmacy; diagnostic imaging and therapeutics and medical logistics.



In addition to the above services, the newly formed 72nd HCOS is responsible for providing comprehensive primary care, to include Family Health; Women’s Health; Pediatrics; Immunizations; and limited referral and space-available subspecialty care to TRICARE-enrolled family members and retirees at the medical group.