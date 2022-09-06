Faces of BALTOPS 22

BALTIC SEA (June 9, 2022) -- Meet U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aishiya S. Jefferson, an intelligence specialist with 2d Marine Expeditionary Brigade operating forward deployed aboard USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) in support of BALTOPS 2022.



“Joining [the Marine Corps] was the first thing I did that I felt was not selfish. I’m glad that I did it, I don’t think I would be as structured as I am now.



As an intelligence analyst, I do research and use various resources to prepare commanders for making decisions in operational environments. Seeing naval integration, how we can help each other, and on top of that, learning from our Allies and partners, provides a bigger picture. There’s a lot they bring to the table that I’ve never seen.



We got overnight liberty in Stockholm and that allowed us to actually explore and immerse ourselves in the culture – to try everything that we weren’t used to in the continental U.S. That made me appreciate being a Marine even more because this is my first time overseas.



At an entry control point outside the ship’s pier in Stockholm, I started talking to one of the Swedish Army guards on shift. It was a really great experience because it was the first time I actually had an interaction with a host nation partner aside from operational requirements. We laughed, joked, talked about life, and shared stories about our lives and cultures.



This operation provided opportunities for bonds to be formed.

When we travel and work with allies and partners it strengthens our alliance and improves interoperability. We all learn and are able to see how we fit into the bigger picture.”

