Meet U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aishiya S. Jefferson, an intelligence specialist with 2d Marine Expeditionary Brigade operating forward deployed aboard USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) in support of BALTOPS 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 10:45
|Photo ID:
|7264455
|VIRIN:
|220609-M-YC276-1009
|Resolution:
|6501x4334
|Size:
|961.78 KB
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of BALTOPS 2022, by SSgt Timothy Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT