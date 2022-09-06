Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of BALTOPS 2022

    BALTIC SEA

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Turner 

    2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    Meet U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aishiya S. Jefferson, an intelligence specialist with 2d Marine Expeditionary Brigade operating forward deployed aboard USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) in support of BALTOPS 2022.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 10:45
    Photo ID: 7264455
    VIRIN: 220609-M-YC276-1009
    Resolution: 6501x4334
    Size: 961.78 KB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Faces of BALTOPS 2022, by SSgt Timothy Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    BALTOPS22
    Baltic Operations 2022

