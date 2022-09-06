PORTLAND, OREGON - The Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) and the Zumwalt-class destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) arrived at theTom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon to kick-off Portland Rose Festival and Fleet Week 2022, June 9.



Guests were able to embark on the Coronado and the Michael Monsoor to participate in a River Rider Ship tour from Astoria, Oregon to Portland, Oregon.



“This is my first Fleet Week and my first time on a surface ship,” said Ensign Mason Davies, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group, Portland, while aboard the Michael Monsoor. “I have spent my entire career in submarines and seeing the other side of things is incredibly cool. I am having an amazing time.”



While aboard the ship, guests were able to take a tour of the Michael Monsoor, eat, play games, watch movies, and speak to Sailors about their time in the Navy.



“We are excited to be part of Portland Fleet Week this year,” said Lt. Kathryn Hussey, supply officer assigned to the Michael Monsoor. “We did Fleet Week San Francisco and being here is a great opportunity to show the people of Portland what we do as a Naval force.”



Coronado and Michael Monsoor, along with two U.S. Coast Guard vessels and two ships from the Royal Canadian Navy, will be in the city through June 12 offering public tours. The public is encouraged to interact with Sailors and attend tours.



Portland Fleet Week 2022 provides an opportunity for the crews of visiting ships to demonstrate the professionalism of naval personnel and communicate how the U.S. Navy operates to safeguard freedom to the citizens of the Pacific Northwest.



The City of Portland has warmly welcomed the fleet for more than 100 years.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 01:21 Story ID: 422639 Location: PORTLAND, OR, US Hometown: PORTLAND, OR, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Michael Monsoor, USS Coronado Arrive in Portland, by PO2 Jasmine Suarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.