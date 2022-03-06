USS Omaha (LCS 12) and USS Chosin (CG 65) Sailors Provide Emergency Medical Assistance to Civilian Employee

SEATTLE – Sailors assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) and guided-missile cruiser USS Chosin (CG 65) provided emergency medical assistance to a Vigor Shipyard worker on June 3, 2022 at the Vigor Shipyard facility in Seattle.



Four Sailors assigned to Omaha and two Sailors assigned to Chosin provided emergency medical care for a civilian employee suffering from what was believed to be a heart attack.



Upon a Vigor Security Guard witnessing the patient collapse and calling for help, Sailors from Omaha and Chosin responded and stabilized the patient until emergency responders arrived.



“Events such as this reinforces the importance of continued medical training,” said Cmdr. Benjamin Nehrke, commanding officer of Omaha Gold Crew. “The selfless actions highlight the commitment to our core values and illustrate the professionalism of our Sailors.”



Upon arriving on scene the Sailors assessed the patient and determined the individual had a weak pulse and was not breathing. The Sailors then conducted CPR and assisted breathing through the use of a bag valve mask.



“All in all this was a big team effort not just from us on the Omaha but those on the Chosin,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Wei-ju Lai, a Sailor assigned to Omaha and one of the responders to the incident. “The forceful backup of all the other sailors involved made things easier to accomplish in saving the patient’s life, I couldn’t have succeeded in doing what I needed to do without my fellow Sailor’s help and determination.”



The patient was later transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.



The Littoral Combat Ship is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence

For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/

