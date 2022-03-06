Firestone officially open for business

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, post commanding general, center, Garrison Command...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, post commanding general, center, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Cesar Duran, right, Kimberly Neiss, Exchange general manager, and others officially cut the ribbon opening the Fort Jackson Firestone Complete Auto Care for business June 3, 2022. The station will offer a complete range of automotive needs and care for Soldiers, veteran, civilians and their Family members. see less | View Image Page

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebrated the grand opening of Firestone Complete Auto Care June 3, offering Fort Jackson Soldiers and their Families a full range of auto care services on the installation.



Brig. Gen. Patrick Michaelis, Fort Jackson commanding general, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Cesar Duran and Susan McPherson, Columbia Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Public Policy and Military Affairs, joined Kimberly Neiss, Exchange general manager to cut the ribbon on the auto care center, which sports eight bays and offers services including oil change, tire rotation, wheel alignment, tire replacement, brake service, diagnostics, engine tune-ups and more.



“Bringing Firestone Complete Auto Care to Fort Jackson makes life more convenient for Soldiers and their families, enabling them to have all their auto maintenance and repair needs met without leaving the installation,” said Neiss. “The Exchange remains committed to enhancing the Quality-of-Life for the Fort Jackson community, and we look forward to continuing to make Fort Jackson a better place to live and work through further investments in this incredible community.”



The Firestone Complete Auto Care at Fort Jackson is the 41st opened at a military installation through the Exchange, with the first opening in 1993 at Fort Lewis, Washington. Additional Exchange upgrades planned for Fort Jackson include a Panda Express restaurant, set to open later this year at the main Exchange food court.



Firestone Complete Auto Care, Bldg. 4712, Lee Road, is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, call (803) 782-0558.