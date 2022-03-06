Firestone officially open for business

Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, post commanding general, center, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Cesar Duran, right, Kimberly Neiss, Exchange general manager, and others officially cut the ribbon opening the Fort Jackson Firestone Complete Auto Care for business June 3, 2022. The station will offer a complete range of automotive needs and care for Soldiers, veteran, civilians and their Family members.

