Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, post commanding general, center, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Cesar Duran, right, Kimberly Neiss, Exchange general manager, and others officially cut the ribbon opening the Fort Jackson Firestone Complete Auto Care for business June 3, 2022. The station will offer a complete range of automotive needs and care for Soldiers, veteran, civilians and their Family members.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 09:56
|Photo ID:
|7262246
|VIRIN:
|220603-A-SO154-847
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Firestone officially open for business, by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
