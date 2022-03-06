Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firestone officially open for business

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, post commanding general, center, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Cesar Duran, right, Kimberly Neiss, Exchange general manager, and others officially cut the ribbon opening the Fort Jackson Firestone Complete Auto Care for business June 3, 2022. The station will offer a complete range of automotive needs and care for Soldiers, veteran, civilians and their Family members.

    TAGS

    ribbon cutting
    Army and Air Force Exchange Services
    The Exchange
    U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson
    Installation Management Command-Fort Jackson
    Firestone Complete Auto Care

