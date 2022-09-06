Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Rescues Mariner

    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Rescues A Mariner In Distress

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Story by Lt. Anthony Junco 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron TWO

    ST. LAWRANCE RIVER – The Freedom-variant Littoral Combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) provided emergency assistance to a motor vessel in distress while transiting the St. Lawrence River, June 3, 2022.

    Minneapolis-Saint Paul received notification that motor vessel was taking on water near Cat Island Shoals. Diverting course to provide assistance to the vessel, Minneapolis-Saint Paul then deployed their rigid-hull inflatable boat to rescue the stranded mariner. Minneapolis-Saint Paul safely recovered the stranded mariner and transferred them to a Fire Rescue boat.

    “I’m happy and thankful that we were prepared and ready to respond in the event of a worst case scenario,” said the ship’s Primary Search and Rescue (SAR) Swimmer, Sonar Technician 2nd Class Camron Bates.

    Recently commissioned in Duluth, Minnesota, Minneapolis-Saint Paul is the 11th Freedom-variant LCS and the second naval ship to honor Minnesota’s Twin Cities.

    “Our ship’s motto is ‘I will either find a way or make one’,” said Cmdr. Alfonza White, Commanding Officer of Minneapolis-Saint Paul. “I’m incredibly proud of the Sailors aboard Minneapolis-Saint Paul whose actions reflected that ideal today.

    The Littoral Combat Ship is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.

    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Rescues A Mariner In Distress

