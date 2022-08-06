Deputy III Armored Corps commander bids farewell in ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Tiffany Banks | The III Armored Corps held a farewell ceremony for Maj. Gen. Steve W. Gilland,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tiffany Banks | The III Armored Corps held a farewell ceremony for Maj. Gen. Steve W. Gilland, outgoing deputy commanding general-maneuver, at III Armored Corps headquarters at Fort Hood, Texas, June 8, 2022. Lt. Gen. Pat. White, commanding general of III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, presented Gilland with the Army Distinguished Service Medal. Gilland is slated for a third star as he heads to West Point to become the service academy's 61st superintendent. Gilland previously served as the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined commanding general, with prior service as the commandant of cadets at West Point. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tiffany Banks) see less | View Image Page

The III Armored Corps held a farewell ceremony for Maj. Gen. Steve W. Gilland, outgoing deputy commanding general-maneuver, at III Armored Corps headquarters at Fort Hood, Texas, June 8, 2022.



Lt. Gen. Pat. White, commanding general of III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, presented Gilland with the Army Distinguished Service Medal.

Prior to his arrival at III Armored Corps, Gilland served as the commanding general of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, the last remaining permanently forward-stationed division in the U.S. Army.



Gilland is slated for a third star as he heads to West Point to become the service academy's 61st superintendent. Gilland previously served as the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined commanding general, with prior service as the commandant of cadets at West Point.