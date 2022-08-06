Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deputy III Armored Corps commander bids farewell in ceremony

    Deputy III Armored Corps commander bids farewell in ceremony

    Photo By Sgt. Tiffany Banks | The III Armored Corps held a farewell ceremony for Maj. Gen. Steve W. Gilland,...... read more read more

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Story by Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    III Armored Corps

    The III Armored Corps held a farewell ceremony for Maj. Gen. Steve W. Gilland, outgoing deputy commanding general-maneuver, at III Armored Corps headquarters at Fort Hood, Texas, June 8, 2022.

    Lt. Gen. Pat. White, commanding general of III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, presented Gilland with the Army Distinguished Service Medal.
    Prior to his arrival at III Armored Corps, Gilland served as the commanding general of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, the last remaining permanently forward-stationed division in the U.S. Army.

    Gilland is slated for a third star as he heads to West Point to become the service academy's 61st superintendent. Gilland previously served as the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined commanding general, with prior service as the commandant of cadets at West Point.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 00:11
    Story ID: 422554
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy III Armored Corps commander bids farewell in ceremony, by SGT Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Deputy III Armored Corps commander bids farewell in ceremony
    Deputy III Armored Corps commander bids farewell in ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    West Point
    III Corps
    Army
    III Armored Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT