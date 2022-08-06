Columbus Rotary Club Recognizes WHINSEC Soldier

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    06.08.2022

    Story by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    FORT BENNING, GA -- Today, the Rotary Club of Columbus, GA, recognized a Staff Sergeant from the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) as their Soldier of the Week. Staff Sergeant Michelle Castillo Campusano was honored for his dedicated military service during their weekly meeting and luncheon at the Columbus, Georgia Convention & Trade Center downtown Columbus, Ga.
    The Rotary Club of Columbus has been celebrating the Soldier of the Week program for over 20 years. A few years back it was renamed the Ralph Puckett Soldier of the Week program in honor of Medal of Honor recipient COL(RET) Ralph Puckett. He is a longtime member of the club and a great contributor to the Rotary Club programs.
    Castillo-Campusano is a Human Resources Specialist, serving as Human Resources Sergeant at the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation at Fort Benning, GA. Additionally, she is the Institute's Retention NCO, and a qualified Army Instructor.

