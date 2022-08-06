Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Old Hickory Lake’s Rockland Recreation Area limited to participants during triathlon June 18

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Story by Bill Peoples 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 8, 2022) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces public access to Rockland Recreation Area, including boat ramp, at Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville, Tennessee, is limited only to participants of a special triathlon event 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022.

    Hendersonville Fire Department and Police Department are assisting with traffic control and other safety measures associated with this event.

    Call the Old Hickory Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-822-4846 for more information.

