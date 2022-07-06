MICC supporting Operation Patriot Press

Courtesy Photo | Cadets test their leadership and problem solving skills while maneuvering through...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cadets test their leadership and problem solving skills while maneuvering through obstacles on the Field Leader Reaction Course during cadet summer training at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Soldiers from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command’s 922nd Contracting Battalion at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, are integrating with the 1988th Contingency Contract Team, from Frankfurt, Kentucky, to provide contracting support for cadet summer training June 1 through 17 during Operation Patriot Press at Fort Knox. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (June 6, 2022) -- Soldiers from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command’s 922nd Contracting Battalion at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, are integrating with the 1988th Contingency Contract Team from Frankfurt, Kentucky, to provide contract administration training and real world contracting support June 1 through 17 during an Operation Patriot Press training event.



Operation Patriot Press 2022 is an Army Materiel Command initiative joining Army Reserve and National Guard units to participate in real-world missions for annual training in order to facilitate strategic positioning objectives, improve AMC major subordinate command readiness and support the Army materiel enterprise.



While Operation Patriot Press officially kicked off in late March, this portion of the operation began June 1 with arrival of the 1988th CCT at Fort Knox, Kentucky.



Soldiers from the 1988th CCT and 922nd CBN formed a single contracting detachment, known as MICC-CONDET, and are providing contract administration support during cadet summer training.



Contract administration consists of attending working group meetings with contractor and various external stakeholder to discuss food service operations, obtaining contract receipts and reviews, providing contract files for the various supporting services, conducting performance checks on contracted services and projects, and participating in discussions for contract requirement development for future cadet summer training events.



The MICC-CONDET mission is also performing surveillance of operations of a temporary laundry facility, shower trailers, chemical latrines, and hand-wash stations at various locations throughout Fort Knox.



“The MICC has been involved in Operation Patriot Press since the initiation of the event life cycle planning process dating back to June 2021,” said Diego Forero, chief of the MICC Training and Security Division at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. “Since then, we have had multiple meetings with ACC and subsequently brought in the 922nd CBN in December 2021 to serve as the execution arm for this event. We, along with the 922nd CBN, developed the contracting operation for this exercise, identified training objectives, established the plan of action and milestones, and participated in meetings and various other planning events.”



Contracting was approved and added in 2020 under the umbrella of the AMC-led Operation Patriot Press program. Fiscal 2022 is the first year of execution with Army National Guard contracting teams from Illinois and Kentucky.



This exercise offers real-world scalable, flexible and predictable training opportunities. During these missions, units conduct individual and collective mission essential tasks, allowing Soldiers to train and become proficient in tasks critical to mission success wherever they deploy.



About the MICC:

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,300 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.