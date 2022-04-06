MICC supporting Operation Patriot Press

Cadets test their leadership and problem solving skills while maneuvering through obstacles on the Field Leader Reaction Course during cadet summer training at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Soldiers from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command’s 922nd Contracting Battalion at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, are integrating with the 1988th Contingency Contract Team, from Frankfurt, Kentucky, to provide contracting support for cadet summer training June 1 through 17 during Operation Patriot Press at Fort Knox.

