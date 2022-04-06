Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MICC supporting Operation Patriot Press

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Cadets test their leadership and problem solving skills while maneuvering through obstacles on the Field Leader Reaction Course during cadet summer training at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Soldiers from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command’s 922nd Contracting Battalion at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, are integrating with the 1988th Contingency Contract Team, from Frankfurt, Kentucky, to provide contracting support for cadet summer training June 1 through 17 during Operation Patriot Press at Fort Knox.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 09:47
    Photo ID: 7260230
    VIRIN: 220604-A-ZZ999-100
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 909.39 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MICC supporting Operation Patriot Press, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MICC supporting Operation Patriot Press

    acc
    amc
    army materiel command
    army contracting command
    mission and installation contracting command
    micc

