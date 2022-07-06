Navy Calls for FY24 Officer Board Deferment Requests

Officers planning to opt-out of promotion board consideration in fiscal year 2024 must submit their requests by July 29.



NAVADMIN 132/22 on June 7 announced this year’s deadlines and details for the program.



Congress approved this ability to defer promotion consideration under certain conditions along with other officer personnel reforms in 2018. To be eligible, officers must not have previously failed to select to the grade the deferment is requested.



Active component and Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR) unrestricted line officers are eligible to apply to be considered as “in-zone or above-zone not previously considered” to the grades of lieutenant commander, commander, or captain.



Deferments are only for the year the officer initially requested, meaning officers whose assignments are longer than 12 months must annually request renewal of the deferment.



Lists of the types of assignments qualifying officers for the deferment are available in the NAVADMIN.



In general, qualifying assignments are those determined to be “broadening” for the officer, including high-level education or fellowship opportunities, tours with industry or anything else considered “of significant value” to the service, such as defense attaché or personnel exchange program assignments.



With their command’s endorsement, officers send their requests to the community managers at the Bureau of Naval Personnel. A detailed description of the approval process is outlined in the message.



Officers will receive a notification letter either approving or disapproval no later than 45 calendar days before the fiscal year 2024 promotion cycle begins.



For more news from the Chief of Naval Personnel, follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mynavyhr, Twitter at https://twitter.com/mynavyhr or visit https://www.navy.mil/cnp.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 07:16 Story ID: 422440 Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Calls for FY24 Officer Board Deferment Requests, by PO1 Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.